Day After Taliban Fighters Used Whips Against Women Protestors, Spokesperson Says, 'Women Can't be Ministers, They Should Give Birth'

“A woman can’t be a minister, it is like you put something on her neck that she can’t carry,” a Taliban spokesperson told Tolo news.

The Taliban, which enforced a strict version of Islamic law when they ran Afghanistan before 2001, after retaking control is once again quashing women’s rights and imposing restrictions.

Reacting to an all-male cabinet and ongoing protests by women, the spokesperson told Tolo news “It is not necessary for a woman to be in the cabinet, they should give birth, and women protesters can’t represent all women of Afghanistan.”

After decades of living in subjugation, Afghan women are once again reeling under the fear of losing all the gains they have made over the past two decades in terms of civil rights.

On Wednesday, Taliban fighters used whips and sticks against a group of women protesting in Kabul following the announcement of a hardline, male-only interim government. Images and videos showed women chanting, “Long live the women of Afghanistan,” CNN reported.

Women were seen holding placards declaring “No government can deny the presence of women" and “I will sing freedom over and over." Others held placards with the image of a pregnant police officer who was killed in Ghor province a few days ago. The fighters also beat a number of journalists covering the demonstration, according to witnesses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here