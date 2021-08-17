Taliban Takeover Plunges Kabul Into Chaos; India Offers Help to Afghan Hindus, Sikhs

The Indian Embassy was shut on Monday as the situation in Kabul worsened amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, sources told CNN-News18.

The Indian Embassy staff will be evacuated from Kabul, the sources said, adding that staff is already winding up, arranging documents and other things required for the departure.

The Embassy will be left to local Afghan personnel for any operation, the sources said.

Meanwhile, an IAF aircraft, the C-17 Globemaster reached Kabul for evacuation of Indians. However, after flight operations - both military and civilian - were halted due to disturbances, sources told CNN-News18 that the flight would not be arriving in India by the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

7 Dead in Kabul Airport Mayhem

Thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to death in chaos that killed at least seven people, U.S. officials said.

The United Nations Security Council, which led a meeting on the developing situation in Afghanistan on Monday, called for talks to create a new government in Afghanistan and an end to fighting and abuse after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres warned of “chilling" curbs on human rights and mounting violations against women and girls.

The crowds of people rushing the airport came as the Taliban enforced their rule over the wider capital after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country’s Western-backed government. While there were no major reports of abuses, many stayed home and remained fearful as the insurgents’ advance saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

MEA to Extend Help to Afghan Sikhs, Hindus

The Ministry of External Affairs said in statement that India will help members of Afghanistan’s tiny Sikh and Hindu community to come to India.

“We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan,” foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

India invested millions of dollars in development projects in Afghanistan and Bagchi said the government stood by the Afghans who had partnered it in that task.

India Chairs UNSC Meet on Afghanistan, Says Concerned About Situation

Today I’m speaking on behalf of millions of people in Afghanistan whose fate hangs in the balance and are faced with an extremely uncertain future, he said. There is no time for blame game anymore. We have an opportunity to prevent further violence, prevent Afghanistan descending into a civil war and becoming a pariah state: Afghan Envoy at UN.

The 15-member council issued a statement, agreed by consensus, after Guterres appealed to the body to “use all tools at its disposal" to suppress a global terrorist threat from Afghanistan and guarantee respect for human rights. “We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan," Guterres told the Security Council.

India, which is heading the UNSC Presidency for the month of August, said in the meeting that it was greatly concerned by the situation in Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover, and said the country’s neighbours would feel safer if the Afghan land is not used for terrorism.

“As a neighbour of Afghanistan and a friend to its people, the current situation prevailing in the country is of great concern to us in India. Afghan men, women and children are living under a constant state of fear. They are uncertain about their future. Everyone is concerned about the increasing violations of the fundamental rights of Afghan citizens. Afghans are worried about whether their right to live with dignity would be respected," said Ambassador TS Tirumurti.

He said the Council hopes the situation stabilizes soon, and the parties concerned address the humanitarian and security issues. “We also hope that there is an inclusive dispensation which represents all sections of Afghan society. Voices of Afghan women, aspirations of Afghan children and the rights of minorities must be respected. A broader representation would help the arrangement gain more acceptability and legitimacy," he said.

‘Stop Blame Game’: Afghanistan at UNSC, US Urges Protection of Refugees

Asserting that there is no time for blame game anymore, Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said that the powerful Security Council and Guterres must not recognise any administration that achieves power through force. Isaczai urged the UNSC to unequivocally state that it does not recognise the restoration of the Islamic Emirate.

“Today I’m speaking on behalf of millions of people in Afghanistan whose fate hangs in the balance and are faced with an extremely uncertain future, he said. There is no time for blame game anymore. We have an opportunity to prevent further violence, prevent Afghanistan descending into a civil war and becoming a pariah state," he said.

“Therefore, the Security Council and the UN Secretary General should use every means at its disposal to call for an immediate cessation of violence and respect for human rights and international humanitarian law," Isaczai said.

He said the international community must call on the Taliban to fully respect the general amnesty offered by it, cease target killings and revenge attacks, and abide by the international humanitarian law, urge that no public institutions and service delivery infrastructure be demolished, including works of arts in museums and media institutions.

The US told the UN Security Council that the international community should ensure that Afghanistan “cannot ever, ever again be a base for terrorism and urged the country’s neighbours and others in the region and beyond to give refuge to Afghans attempting to flee.

“Today I want to reiterate reemphasise and reassert this call, civilian populations including journalists and non-combatants, must be protected. Attacks against civilians or civilian objects must stop and the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghan citizens, especially women, girls and members of minority groups must be respected," US Ambassador to the UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

