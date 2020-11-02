Day Before US Presidential Election, Polls Show Biden Leads Trump in Key States of Michigan & Wisconsin

A day before the US election, Democratic Presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in the upper Midwest states of Wisconsin and Michigan, as per CNN Polls conducted by SSRS. However, Biden and President Donald Trump will see a close contest in battleground states of Arizona and North Carolina. Notably, Trump secured victory in all four of these states in 2016, and a defeat on Tuesday in any of them would make his journey to 270 electoral votes more arduous.

The surveys note that while Biden enjoys a considerable advantage among those voters who have already cast their ballots by mail or through early in-person voting, Trump is ahead by a significant margin among those who have not yet voted.

According to the results of the survey, in Arizona, a race within the poll's margin of sampling error, with Biden at 50% support to Trump's 46%. In Wisconsin, Biden is ahead, with 52% versus 44% for Trump. The North Carolina result shows Biden marginally ahead of Trump, 51% to 45%, just outside the poll's 4 point margin of sampling error. In Michigan, the results indicated a bigger margin than most public polling there, with 53% for Biden to 41% for Trump, but the results for each candidate are inside the survey's margin of error of the average predicted support for the concerned candidate.

Biden's Edge Most Visible in Wisconsin

Meanwhile, the polls conducted by The New York Times and Siena College show that Trump is trailing behind Biden in four of the most crucial presidential swing states. Biden's advantage is strengthened by the support of voters who did not participate in the 2016 polls and who now are coming out in big numbers to vote. The survey said that Biden is leading Trump in the Northern battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, as well as in the states of Florida and Arizona. Biden's advantage is most visible in Wisconsin, where he has a clear majority is ahead of Trump by 11 points, 52 percent to 41 percent.

During the final campaign days, Biden had a marginal advantage in Florida, where he is ahead of Trump by three points, 47 percent to 44 percent. But the lead is well within the margin of error. Biden is ahead by six points in Arizona as well as Pennsylvania. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points in Wisconsin and Florida; 3 points in Arizona and 2.4 points in Pennsylvania, The NYT poll said

Biden's Lead Increased in 3 Key States in Last 2 Weeks

According to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Sunday, Biden’s lead President Trump has increased a little in the final days of the campaign trail in key states that Trump won four years ago by a razor-thin margin. Biden is ahead of Trump by 10 percentage points in Wisconsin and Michigan, and the presidential nominee is ahead by seven points in Pennsylvania. Biden is ahead of Trump in all three states in every Reuters/Ipsos weekly poll that began in mid-September, and his leads have increased in each state in the last 14 days.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play important roles in determining whether Trump wins a second term in office.

(With inputs from agencies)