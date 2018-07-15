English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Days After 150 Die in Terror Attacks, Pak Agency Warns of More Strikes on Top Politicians
The leaders under threat include Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, Awami National Party leaders Asfandyar Wali Khan and Ameer Haider Hoti, Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Sherpao and banned outfit Jamaatud Dawa (Jud) chief Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed, according to media reports.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Islamabad: Pakistan's top counter-terrorism body has warned that there were serious security threats to political leaders of all major parties and suicide bombers could be used to target them, a media report said today.
National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) chief Suleman Ahmad told the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday that there were serious security threats to leaders and electoral candidates of all major parties, Dawn reported.
Briefing the Election Commission about security threats to the politicians and the overall security situation across the country, Ahmad said suicide bombers and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) might be used by terrorists, the paper said, citing its sources.
The briefing took place days after a senior official named six politicians under threat, followed by three back-to-back deadly terror attacks in four days - two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one in Balochistan - that killed nearly 150 people including two top political leaders.
The leaders under threat include Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, Awami National Party leaders Asfandyar Wali Khan and Ameer Haider Hoti, Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Sherpao and banned outfit Jamaatud Dawa (Jud) chief Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed, the paper said.
Separately, the Senate's standing committee on interior affairs had also been told that the senior leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was also under threat.
The national coordinator of NACTA also explained how the authority gathered information on threats and the mechanism to promptly disseminate the information to the federal and provincial governments and law enforcement agencies.
The ECP said that the electoral process will continue despite terror threats. It underlined the need to tighten security across the country and create a peaceful environment for the elections.
The provincial governments must act swiftly to provide security to political leaders and candidates, Ahmad said. He also advised political parties and candidates to cooperate with the administration and timely share information about their activities in the interest of their own security.
A senior Election Commission official told the paper that based on past experiences the ECP had already been taking up the issue of security at the highest level.
He referred to a meeting held early last month where the ECP's secretary had given a briefing at a meeting held with caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk in the chair, which was also attended by all four chief ministers, chief secretaries and inspectors general of police.
Also Watch
National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) chief Suleman Ahmad told the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday that there were serious security threats to leaders and electoral candidates of all major parties, Dawn reported.
Briefing the Election Commission about security threats to the politicians and the overall security situation across the country, Ahmad said suicide bombers and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) might be used by terrorists, the paper said, citing its sources.
The briefing took place days after a senior official named six politicians under threat, followed by three back-to-back deadly terror attacks in four days - two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one in Balochistan - that killed nearly 150 people including two top political leaders.
The leaders under threat include Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, Awami National Party leaders Asfandyar Wali Khan and Ameer Haider Hoti, Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Sherpao and banned outfit Jamaatud Dawa (Jud) chief Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed, the paper said.
Separately, the Senate's standing committee on interior affairs had also been told that the senior leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was also under threat.
The national coordinator of NACTA also explained how the authority gathered information on threats and the mechanism to promptly disseminate the information to the federal and provincial governments and law enforcement agencies.
The ECP said that the electoral process will continue despite terror threats. It underlined the need to tighten security across the country and create a peaceful environment for the elections.
The provincial governments must act swiftly to provide security to political leaders and candidates, Ahmad said. He also advised political parties and candidates to cooperate with the administration and timely share information about their activities in the interest of their own security.
A senior Election Commission official told the paper that based on past experiences the ECP had already been taking up the issue of security at the highest level.
He referred to a meeting held early last month where the ECP's secretary had given a briefing at a meeting held with caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk in the chair, which was also attended by all four chief ministers, chief secretaries and inspectors general of police.
Also Watch
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Finalists France, Croatia to Split $66 Million Purse
- Amitabh Bachchan's Silence Over His Dramatic Drop in Twitter Followers Has Gotten Us Worried
- The Tippling Point | A Shipwreck, an Island and Whiskey Galore
- Meet Oscar the Singing Dog who Left Simon Cowell in Awe
- Confirmed: TV Sensation Downton Abbey Being Adapted for Big Screen