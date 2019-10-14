Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Days After Chanting Anti-army Slogans, Senior Pakistani Lawyer 'Kidnapped' in Lahore

Kashif Ali Chaudhry was in a market at Thokar Niaz Baig area to purchase cable wire when unidentified persons on two vehicles overpowered Chaudhry, bundled him into a vehicle and fled away.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Days After Chanting Anti-army Slogans, Senior Pakistani Lawyer 'Kidnapped' in Lahore
Image for Representation.

Lahore: A senior lawyer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party was allegedly "kidnapped" by some unidentified persons, according to a police complaint lodged by his brother, days after he led a group of advocates in chanting anti-army slogans during a court hearing of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a corruption case in Lahore.

PML-N Pakistan Lawyers Wing vice president Kashif Ali Chaudhry was visiting a market at Thokar Niaz Baig area to purchase cable wire when unidentified persons on two vehicles came there and stopped him, according to the complaint lodged by his brother Nazim Hussain at the Hanjarwal police station.

"The suspects overpowered Chaudhry and bundled him into a vehicle and fled away," the complainant said.

A CCTV footage circulating on social media showed that masked men in civvies were holding Chaudhry and later shifted him to a vehicle.

Last week the PML-N leader had led a group of lawyers in chanting slogans against army generals during a hearing of three-time prime minister Sharif in the accountability court.

The video of the protest had gone viral.

Sources believe that action against Chaudhry has been taken in the light of the protest.

Sharif is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia corruption case. At present, he is in the custody of National Accountability Bureau in Lahore in the money laundering investigation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram