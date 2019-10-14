Days After Chanting Anti-army Slogans, Senior Pakistani Lawyer 'Kidnapped' in Lahore

Lahore: A senior lawyer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party was allegedly "kidnapped" by some unidentified persons, according to a police complaint lodged by his brother, days after he led a group of advocates in chanting anti-army slogans during a court hearing of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a corruption case in Lahore.

PML-N Pakistan Lawyers Wing vice president Kashif Ali Chaudhry was visiting a market at Thokar Niaz Baig area to purchase cable wire when unidentified persons on two vehicles came there and stopped him, according to the complaint lodged by his brother Nazim Hussain at the Hanjarwal police station.

"The suspects overpowered Chaudhry and bundled him into a vehicle and fled away," the complainant said.

A CCTV footage circulating on social media showed that masked men in civvies were holding Chaudhry and later shifted him to a vehicle.

Last week the PML-N leader had led a group of lawyers in chanting slogans against army generals during a hearing of three-time prime minister Sharif in the accountability court.

The video of the protest had gone viral.

Sources believe that action against Chaudhry has been taken in the light of the protest.

Sharif is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia corruption case. At present, he is in the custody of National Accountability Bureau in Lahore in the money laundering investigation.

