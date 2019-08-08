Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Days After Imran Khan-Trump Meet, US Removes Restrictions on Pakistani Diplomats' Movement: Report

Under the US restrictions, Pakistani diplomats were banned from moving further than 25 miles from the cities in which they were posted. They were also required to seek permission from the State Department five days in advance if they planned to visit another city.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Days After Imran Khan-Trump Meet, US Removes Restrictions on Pakistani Diplomats' Movement: Report
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Image: AP/PTI)
Loading...

Islamabad: The US has removed restrictions imposed last year on the movement of Pakistani diplomats and diplomatic staff stationed in the country, according to a media report on Thursday.

Under the US restrictions, Pakistani diplomats were banned from moving further than 25 miles from the cities in which they were posted. They were also required to seek permission from the State Department five days in advance if they planned to visit another city.

Pakistan had announced 'reciprocal' travel restrictions on US diplomats. Dawn reported that Islamabad also has restored the facilities that US diplomats had enjoyed in Pakistan until last year.

So far the Foreign Office has not commented on the development which followed the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US last month. During Khan's visit to Washington late last month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Islamabad had asked Washington to remove those restrictions, which prevent Pakistani diplomats from performing their duties properly.

Diplomatic tensions between the US and Pakistan heightened in April 2018 when US diplomat Joseph Emmanuel Hall ran a red light in Islamabad, killing a motorcyclist and injuring a passenger.

A court in Islamabad ruled that the American diplomat didn't have the right to absolute immunity and ordered the government to put his name on the exit control list within two weeks so that he cannot leave the country.

In January 2018, President Donald Trump used his first tweet of the year to criticise Pakistan over its failure to combat terrorism. Relations between the two countries have improved markedly since Prime Minister Khan's visit to Washington last month.

Since then, the Trump administration has released about USD 125 million for the renovation and repair of US-built F-16 fighter jets that Pakistan has purchased from the US.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram