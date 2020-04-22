WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Days after Rumours of His Ill-health, Pentagon Says Kim Jong-un Still in 'Full Control' of North Korean Military

File photo of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

File photo of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

Asked about reports that Kim had undergone surgery and may be still under treatment, Pentagon Joint Chiefs Vice Chair General John Hyten said he has nothing in the intel to confirm or deny anything along those lines.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 9:44 PM IST
Share this:

A top US general said on Wednesday that the US military had no indication that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been incapacitated or lost any control of the country's military.

Asked about reports that Kim had undergone surgery and may be still under treatment, Pentagon Joint Chiefs Vice Chair General John Hyten said, "I can tell you that in the intel I don't have anything to confirm or deny anything along those lines."

"I assume that Kim Jong Un is still in full control of the Korean nuclear force and the Korean military forces," he said. "I have no reason not to assume that."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,859

    +737*  

  • Total Confirmed

    20,471

    +1,486*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,960

    +700*  

  • Total DEATHS

    652

    +49*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,716,880

    +47,266*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,594,724

    +93,568*

  • Cured/Discharged

    698,066

    +38,334*  

  • Total DEATHS

    179,778

    +7,968*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres