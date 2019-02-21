LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Days After Suffering Cardiac Attack Pak Ad-hoc Judge Joins ICJ Proceedings in Jadhav Case

Pakistan, while presenting its case on Tuesday, asked the ICJ to adjourn the case, citing the illness of ad-hoc judge. It also submitted a request for his replacement.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2019, 10:00 PM IST
File photo of Kulbhushan Jadhav.
The Hague: The ad-hoc judge for Pakistan in the International Court of Justice, Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, on Thursday joined the proceedings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, days after suffering a cardiac attack.

Jillani made the solemn pledge as the ad-hoc judge, International Court of Justice (ICJ) top judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said.

He joined the proceedings ahead of the beginning of the hearing on the fourth day during which Pakistan will submit its final arguments.

Pakistan, while presenting its case on Tuesday, asked the ICJ to adjourn the case, citing his illness. It also submitted a request for his replacement.

However on Wednesday, the ICJ said that it has not received any evidence that the ad-hoc judge for Pakistan was unable or unwilling to continue to exercise his duties.

Jadhav, 48, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.

India moved the ICJ in May 2017 for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying New Delhi consular access to Jadhav.
