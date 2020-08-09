WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured

DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured

A dispute that erupted into gun fire at an apparent outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an offduty officers struggling for her life, according to police.

Share this:

WASHINGTON A dispute that erupted into gun fire at an apparent outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officers struggling for her life, according to police.

A 17-year-old male died in the shooting that occurred after midnight in a southeast side neighborhood where people had gathered for music and food, Peter Newsham, the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, told reporters.

There was some kind of a dispute, Newsham said. Multiple weapons were produced. He said a motive for the shooting wasnt clear.

The off-duty officer was taken by fellow officers to a local hospital, Newsham said.

Shes struggling for her life right now, he said. He added that the rest of the gunshot wounds, as far as we know, are non-life-threatening.

No arrests were immediately announced.

There may have been hundreds of attendees at the gathering despite city restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic on such large gatherings, Newsham said.

Nelson Bostic, a resident in the area, told WTOP the gathering appeared to be a birthday party. After the burst of gunfire, he said he saw people laying on the ground and ducking under cars.

Also Watch

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review | Tech And Auto Show | CNN News18

It was terrible, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 9, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
Next Story
Loading