DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured

WASHINGTON A dispute that erupted into gun fire at an apparent outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officers struggling for her life, according to police.

A 17-year-old male died in the shooting that occurred after midnight in a southeast side neighborhood where people had gathered for music and food, Peter Newsham, the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, told reporters.

There was some kind of a dispute, Newsham said. Multiple weapons were produced. He said a motive for the shooting wasnt clear.

The off-duty officer was taken by fellow officers to a local hospital, Newsham said.

Shes struggling for her life right now, he said. He added that the rest of the gunshot wounds, as far as we know, are non-life-threatening.

No arrests were immediately announced.

There may have been hundreds of attendees at the gathering despite city restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic on such large gatherings, Newsham said.

Nelson Bostic, a resident in the area, told WTOP the gathering appeared to be a birthday party. After the burst of gunfire, he said he saw people laying on the ground and ducking under cars.

It was terrible, he said.

