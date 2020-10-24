Dead Animal, Brick With A Name Left At Congressman's House

CORNING, N.Y.: An upstate New York congressman said he and his family were threatened with a dead animal and a brick bearing a family members name at his home Friday.

The brick and the animal were found at Republican Rep. Tom Reed’s house after 10:30 a.m., according to the Corning Police Department, which said it was working with state police and federal agencies to investigate, according to WIVB-TV.

Neither Reed nor police specified what kind of animal it was or provided other details.

The cowards used a dead animal and a brick with a family members name on it to try to intimidate us, Reed said in a statement released by his office. We assure everyone such threats only energize us to stand stronger.

Reed represents New Yorks 23rd Congressional District, which covers a large swath of the state north of the Pennsylvania border.

He faces Democrat Tracy Mitrano in the Nov. 3 election.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor