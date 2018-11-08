English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dead Nevada Brothel Owner and Reality TV Star Wins State Election
He was found dead at the Love Ranch, one of his legal brothels in Nevada, on October 16 after celebrating his birthday with a party attended by porn star Ron Jeremy and other guests.
Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch legal brothel and recent winner of the Republican primary election for Nevada State Assembly District 36, poses outside the brothel in Mound House, Nevada, US. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: A colourful brothel owner and former reality TV star who died last month nonetheless posthumously won a seat in the Nevada state legislature.
He may be dead, but Dennis Hof scored 69.02 percent in Tuesday's vote against Democratic candidate Lesia Romanov, at 30.98 percent, to win the assembly seat representing rural southern Nye County, official records showed.
A Republican will be tapped to serve in his place.
Hof, 72, was found dead at the Love Ranch, one of his legal brothels in Crystal, Nevada, on October 16 after celebrating his birthday with a party attended by porn star Ron Jeremy and other guests.
He was believed to have died in his sleep.
Hof, who starred in the HBO reality television show "Cathouse" about the prostitutes working at one of his establishments, was running as a Donald Trump-style Republican.
The author of "The Art of the Pimp," his autobiography, Hof called himself the "Trump of Pahrump" after the Nevada city where he owned two other brothels.
Brothels operate legally in seven rural Nevada counties.
Former NBA star Lamar Odom was once famously found unconscious at the Love Ranch after a four-day stay.
