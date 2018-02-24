English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deadly Church Shoot-out After 5 South African Police Killed
Attacks on police are common in South Africa, but the killing of five officers provoked national outrage. "In the past, people would just accept it and move on but this time they are saying no," President Cyril Ramaphosa, who took office last week, said.
File photo of South African Police. (Image: Reuters/James Oatway)
Johannesburg: Seven suspects accused of killing five South African policemen were shot dead by officers in a bloody gunfight outside a church, according to investigators.
The shoot-out erupted when police hunted down the armed gang that is alleged to have stormed a police station in Eastern Cape Province and killed five officers and a retired soldier on Wednesday.
"The group which uses a church as a hiding place was cornered inside the church premises," the Hawks police investigative unit said in a statement.
"A gun battle between suspects and police ensued which left seven suspects dead and a task force member injured in the legs." It added that 10 other suspects were arrested, while some escaped the scene near Ngcobo, the town where the policemen were killed.
Local media said the shoot-out had occurred outside the Mancoba Seven Angel's Ministries church in Nyanga village. The gang had stolen weapons from the police station.
Attacks on police are common in South Africa, but the killing of five officers provoked national outrage. "In the past, people would just accept it and move on but this time they are saying no," President Cyril Ramaphosa, who took office last week, said.
"We want answers and we want arrests. When there is a disaster like this it should be attended to with maximum speed." At least 57 South African police officers were killed in the line of duty between April 2016 and March 2017, according to the latest crime statistics.
Also Watch
The shoot-out erupted when police hunted down the armed gang that is alleged to have stormed a police station in Eastern Cape Province and killed five officers and a retired soldier on Wednesday.
"The group which uses a church as a hiding place was cornered inside the church premises," the Hawks police investigative unit said in a statement.
"A gun battle between suspects and police ensued which left seven suspects dead and a task force member injured in the legs." It added that 10 other suspects were arrested, while some escaped the scene near Ngcobo, the town where the policemen were killed.
Local media said the shoot-out had occurred outside the Mancoba Seven Angel's Ministries church in Nyanga village. The gang had stolen weapons from the police station.
Attacks on police are common in South Africa, but the killing of five officers provoked national outrage. "In the past, people would just accept it and move on but this time they are saying no," President Cyril Ramaphosa, who took office last week, said.
"We want answers and we want arrests. When there is a disaster like this it should be attended to with maximum speed." At least 57 South African police officers were killed in the line of duty between April 2016 and March 2017, according to the latest crime statistics.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock