Death Toll in China Factory Explosion Rises to 15: Report
The factory was named as the first provincial-level enterprise to put in place a double prevention system for safety production risks in Henan this month.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Beijing: The death toll from a huge factory blast in China's Yima city has risen to 15 with as many people seriously injured, a media report said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday when a huge explosion rocked a gas plant in the central Chinese city. Fifteen people were killed and 15 others were injured in the incident, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
According to the officials, the explosion did not involve tanks of dangerous materials.
"The sound was extremely loud with a ball of fire and clouds of smoke in the air," a local resident, who was 500 meters away from the gas plant when the explosion occurred, was quoted as saying in the report. "Customers who bought goods outside were hurt by broken glass," he said.
The factory was named as the first provincial-level enterprise to put in place a double prevention system for safety production risks in Henan this month.
The Yima gas plant of Henan Gas Co Ltd was established in 1997, covering an area of 87 hectares, with more than 1,200 employees. It is listed as a key monitoring enterprise by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.
Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, the state-run China Daily reported.
Also Watch
-
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit Demise: A Timeline Of Her Successful Political Career
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Hope I Can Get Gold: PV Sindhu Doesn't Want to Miss Opportunity After Reaching 1st Final of 2019
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain
- Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Star in Luv Ranjan's Next? These Pictures Say So
- WWE Star Triple H Has a Special Gift for the Cricket World Cup Winning Team England
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Step Out for Dinner Date Amid Breakup Rumours, See Pics