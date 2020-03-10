English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Death Toll in Collapse of Hotel Used as Quarantine Facility in China Rises to 20

Rescue workers wearing face masks move a boy from the rubble of a collapsed hotel which has been used for medical observation following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in the southeast Chinese port city of Quanzhou, Fujian province, China March 9, 2020. Picture taken March 9, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

The Xinjia Hotel in Licheng district in Quanzhou city was used to quarantine and observe people who had come to the province during the novel coronavirus prevention and control and had come in contact with the virus patients. The hotel collapsed on Saturday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 10, 2020, 9:45 AM IST
Beijing: The death toll from the collapse of a hotel used as a quarantine facility in China's Fujian province has risen to 20, local officials said on Tuesday.

Sixty-one people have been pulled out of the debris of the hotel so far and among them 20 have died, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

On Monday night, a 10-year-old boy and his mother were rescued 52 hours after being trapped in the rubble.

At the time of the collapse, a total of 71 people were trapped and nine others managed to escape. Ten individuals remain trapped as rescue efforts are ongoing.

A preliminary investigation showed the hotel building was being decorated when the accident occurred and the owner of the building has been put under police control.

The novel coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has claimed over 3,000 lives in the country.

