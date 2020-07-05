WORLD

Death Toll in Ethiopian Protests After Killing of Singer Jumps to 156

People gather to protest against the treatment of Ethiopia's ethnic Oromo group, outside Downing Street in London, Britain, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Jibril Mohammed, head of the Oromia Security and Peace Bureau, said the 156 are those who died just in the Oromia region, which was the worst hit by the protests.

  • Reuters ADDIS ABABA
  • Last Updated: July 5, 2020, 7:43 PM IST
The number of people killed in protests in Ethiopia following the slaying of a popular singer has jumped to 156 from the initial tally of 80, a senior regional security official told Reuters on Sunday.

The protests were sparked by the assassination of musician Haacaaluu Hundeessaa on Monday night and spread from Addis Ababa to the surrounding Oromia region.

Jibril Mohammed, head of the Oromia Security and Peace Bureau, said the 156 are those who died just in the Oromia region, which was the worst hit by the protests.

He said more deaths might be reported due to the number of injuries being treated in hospitals. Some 145 of the casualties are civilians while 11 are security personnel, he added.

