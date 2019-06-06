Death Toll in Massive 2018 California Wildfire Revised Down by One to 85
The Camp Fire broke out on November 8 and quickly incinerated most of the Sierra foothills town of Paradise, about 175 miles (280 km) north of San Francisco, destroying 18,500 homes.
The 2018 California forest wildfire was the deadliest and most destructive on record , with a total of 8,527 fires burning an area of 1,893,913 acres (766,439 ha), the largest amount of burned acreage recorded in a fire season. (Image : Reuters).
Los Angeles (US): The death toll in California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire was revised down by one, to 85, on Thursday by a sheriff who said that remains initially thought to belong to two people turned out to be from the same individual.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the number of people still considered missing or unaccounted for in the aftermath of the Camp Fire had also been reduced by one after a man on that list was taken into custody on an arrest warrant.
The Camp Fire broke out on Nov 8 and quickly incinerated most of the Sierra foothills town of Paradise, about 175 miles (280 km) north of San Francisco, destroying 18,500 homes.
Most of the fatalities from the blaze were in Paradise.
At 85, the casualty toll from the Camp Fire stands as the greatest loss of life from a single wildfire on record in California, and the highest from any U.S. wildfire during the past century.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Match Review, India Beats Australia After Stellar Batting show
- Discrimination, Again? What the Free Public Transport in Delhi May Mean for Transwomen
- Inside Sonam Kapoor's Epic 34th Birthday Bash: Karan Johar, Janhvi, Ananya Have Blast, See Pics
- India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Ditches Gloves with Army Insignia After ICC Denies Permission
- PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s