Death Toll in Mexico Gasoline Pipeline Blast Climbs to 94: Officials
The explosion last Friday occurred as about 800 people in Hidalgo state's Tlahuelilpan district were collecting gasoline that was gushing from a pipeline leak near a major refinery.
Residents search for human remains and items that could help to identify their missing relatives and friends at the site where a pipeline ruptured by oil thieves exploded, in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, state of Hidalgo, Mexico. (Image: Reuters)
Mexico City: The number of people who died from a gasoline pipeline explosion in central Mexico last week has risen to 94, government officials said on Tuesday, from 91 reported a day earlier.
The explosion last Friday occurred as about 800 people in Hidalgo state's Tlahuelilpan district were collecting gasoline that was gushing from a pipeline leak near a major refinery.
Central Mexico had been hard hit by gasoline shortages after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador launched a crackdown on fuel theft nearly a month ago, ordering pipelines closed in an effort to stamp out criminal activity.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
