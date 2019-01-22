Death Toll in Mexico Gasoline Pipeline Blast Climbs to 94: Officials

The number of people who died from a gasoline pipeline explosion in central Mexico last week has risen to 94, government officials said on Tuesday, from 91 reported a day earlier.The explosion last Friday occurred as about 800 people in Hidalgo state's Tlahuelilpan district were collecting gasoline that was gushing from a pipeline leak near a major refinery.Central Mexico had been hard hit by gasoline shortages after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador launched a crackdown on fuel theft nearly a month ago, ordering pipelines closed in an effort to stamp out criminal activity.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.