Death Toll in Nigeria Boko Haram Attack Touches 65, Says Official
Dozens more bodies were found following the assault on Saturday by gunmen on a village close to the regional capital Maiduguri.
Representative image.
Gajiram: An attack by Boko Haram fighters on a funeral in northeast Nigeria left 65 people dead, almost triple the initial toll, a local official said on Sunday.
Dozens more bodies were found following the assault on Saturday by gunmen on a village close to the regional capital Maiduguri. "It is 65 people dead and 10 injured," local government chairman Muhammed Bulama said.
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
