Death Toll Jumps to 99 in Flooding in Central China; Relief Operations Continue

A resident moves with a swimming ring on a flooded road after heavy rain in Xinxiang, in central China’s Henan province on July 23, 2021. (Image AFP)

A resident moves with a swimming ring on a flooded road after heavy rain in Xinxiang, in central China’s Henan province on July 23, 2021. (Image AFP)

The waters have receded in some area, but others remain flooded, with relief and cleanup efforts underway.

The death toll has risen to 99 from floods that hit a province in central China last week.

State media said the new death toll was announced Thursday by Henan provincial authorities, up from 73 previously.

The provincial capital of Zhengzhou was hit by record rainfall nine days ago. Floodwaters inundated the citys subway system, killing 14 people, and turned streets into rushing rivers, washing away vehicles.

first published:July 29, 2021, 15:39 IST