Two More Indians Killed in Sri Lanka Blasts, Taking Death Toll to 10
A total of 310 people were killed and over 500 injured in suicide bombings in three Sri Lankan cities on Sunday. Sri Lankan authorities have blamed a local Muslim group for the carnage.
File photo of Union Minister Sushma Swaraj.
Colombo: A total of 10 Indians have died in the Easter Sunday serial bombings in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission here announced on Tuesday.
"Regret to confirm the deaths of two more Indian nationals, A Maregowda and H Puttaraju, in the blasts in Sri Lanka, taking the total number of Indian deaths in the tragedy to 10 as of now," said the mission in a tweet.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj re-tweeted the post.
Regret to confirm the deaths of two more Indian nationals Mr. A Maregowda and Mr. H Puttaraju in the blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday, taking the total number of Indian deaths in the tragedy to 10 as of now.@SushmaSwaraj— India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 23, 2019
