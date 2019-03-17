English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Death Toll of Pakistanis in New Zealand Mosques Terror Attack Rises to 9
Prime Minister Imran Khan extended support to the families and also announced to award a Pakistani who tried to tackle the attacker but was killed.
Relatives of the victims wait for news at a community centre in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Image: Reuters)
Islamabad: Nine Pakistani nationals have been killed in the terror attack on two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand, authorities here said on Sunday.
At least 50 worshippers were killed on Friday in attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, in what appeared to be the worst attack on Muslims in a western country.
Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said that the number of dead rose to nine after three more persons were confirmed dead by the New Zealand authorities.
"A total of 9 Pakistanis were killed in New Zealand terror attack,' he said.
Faisal said on Saturday that six Pakistanis were confirmed as dead while three were still missing.
Prime Minister Imran Khan extended support to the families and also announced to award a Pakistani who tried to tackle the attacker but was killed.
"Pakistan is proud of Mian Naeem Rashid who was killed trying to tackle the White Supremacist terrorist & his courage will be recognised with a national award,' he tweeted.
Earlier, foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua telephonically spoke to New Zealand's Tehran-based ambassador who is also accredited to Pakistan ambassador Hamish McMaster.
Faisal said that she "conveyed condolences on tragic loss of life in the terrorist attack in Christchurch and requested for facilitation in assisting families of affected Pakistanis."
The 28-year-old gunman, identified Brenton Tarrant, live-streamed footage of himself going room-to-room, victim to victim, shooting the wounded from close range as they struggled to crawl away.
The attack has shocked New Zealanders, who are used to seeing around 50 murders a year in the entire country of 4.8 million and pride themselves on living in a secure and welcoming place.
Police warned Muslims all over the country not to visit mosques anywhere in New Zealand in the wake of the Christchurch attacks.
We stand ready to extend all our support to the families of Pakistani victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch. Pakistan is proud of Mian Naeem Rashid who was martyred trying to tackle the White Supremacist terrorist & his courage will be recognized with a national award.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 17, 2019
The 28-year-old gunman, identified Brenton Tarrant, live-streamed footage of himself going room-to-room, victim to victim, shooting the wounded from close range as they struggled to crawl away.
The attack has shocked New Zealanders, who are used to seeing around 50 murders a year in the entire country of 4.8 million and pride themselves on living in a secure and welcoming place.
Police warned Muslims all over the country not to visit mosques anywhere in New Zealand in the wake of the Christchurch attacks.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
