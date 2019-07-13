Death Toll Rises to 28, More Than 16 Still Missing as Heavy Rains Lash Nepal
Heavy monsoon rains for the past few days have left many settlements at high risk of floods and landslides in several places in Nepal. Transportation has also been disrupted in all major highways.
A man carries a child on his back as he wades across a flooded street following incessant rainfall, in Kathmandu, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (PTI)
Kathmandu: The death toll from the Nepal floods caused by the monsoon rains reached 28 on Saturday with over 16 persons still missing, officials said.
Heavy monsoon rains for the past few days have left many settlements at high risk of floods and landslides in several places in Nepal. Transportation has also been disrupted in all major highways.
Rain-fed rivers have also started to erode embankments putting nearby settlements at high risk of flooding.
"The rain-triggered disasters have caused havoc across the country killing at least 28 persons," the Nepal Police said in its news bulletin.
At least 10 persons sustained injuries and 16 others went missing in various landslide and flood incidents in the country since Friday, while a total of 50 persons were rescued, the bulletin said.
Deaths were reported from various districts, including Lalitpur, Kavre, Kotang, Bhojpur and Makanpur.
Meanwhile, human resources and equipment from police officers have been mobilised in the areas affected by rain-triggered disasters.
"The works related to rescue operation have been intensified," a senior Home Ministry official said.
It is estimated that around 6,000 people have been badly affected by floodwaters that inundated their houses.
People are obliged to stay in community buildings to save their life, My Republica reported.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Langer Rues Crucial Injury Blows, Says No Lack of Talent in Australian Cricket
- John Cena Hilariously Transforms Shilpa Shetty into Stone Cold and Raj Kundra Can't Stop Laughing
- Hyderabad Commissioner's Toyota Fortuner Caught for Unpaid Speeding Tickets, Thanks to Social Media
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Blaupunkt Launching QLED 4K TV in India at Rs 64,999
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Lucky to Manage Direct Hit: Guptill on Dhoni Dismissal