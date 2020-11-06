Debut Novel Set In Nigeria Wins $50,000 Kirkus Prize

NEW YORK: A debut novel about four Nigerian siblings and a family torn apart has won a $50,000 award. Tola Rotimi Abraham’s Black Sunday is this year’s winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction.

The trade publication Kirkus Reviews announced two other $50,000 honors on Wednesday: Mychal Denzel Smith’s Stakes Is High: Life After the American Dream won for best nonfiction and Derrick Barnes’ I Am Every Good Thing, with illustrations by Gordon C. James, for young people’s literature. Barnes and James won in 2018 for Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut.

Finalists included two books endorsed by Oprah Winfrey: James McBride’s novel Deacon King Kong and Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.

