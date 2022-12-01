'Decisive Factor, High Expectations': US, France, Leading Economies Laud India as it Takes Over G20 Presidency

As India assumed the Presidency of the G20 on Thursday, many leading economies lauded and extended support to New Delhi which will hold about 200 meetings of the world’s richest economies in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across the country.

The White House said that the United States is looking forward to supporting India’s G-20 presidency next year.

“We look forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency next year on a range of issues, including addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

“As you’ve seen, the President has attended, has been participating in the G-20 in his tenure here. Don’t have anything specific to announce or any specifics to announce on travel," she said when asked about a presidential travel to India next year.

India will hold more than 200 meetings across 55 locations. The first meeting of G20 will be held in the first week of December in Udaipur when the G20 Sherpa meet will take place.

German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann said India’s G20 presidency will be a decisive factor in getting the world order right again. Speaking to reporters in Pune, Ackermann also said India is a very important actor on the international stage now.

“We will see the German Minister and even the Chancellor coming to India in the coming months. We feel that India is a very important actor on the international stage now. The G20 Presidency of India will be a decisive factor in getting the world order right again. We are looking with high expectations towards Delhi and we hope that the government of Prime Minister Modi to have a positive influence in the next 12 months," the Ambassador said.

French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain also expressed his country’s full support to India’s G20 presidency.

“Today, India takes over the G20 presidency for a year and UNSC (United Nations Security Council) chair for December. As we strive to keep the world united in the face of unprecedented challenges, we are glad to see India in the driver’s seat. India can count on France’s full support,” French envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain tweeted.

