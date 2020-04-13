WORLD

1-MIN READ

Decrease in Commuters Falls Short of Target Needed to Control Coronavirus, Says Tokyo Governor

Less than usual pedestrians cross the Shibuya crossing after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)

Less than usual pedestrians cross the Shibuya crossing after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the number of commuters on one of Tokyo's busiest subway lines had decreased by 38% since the emergency was declared, less than the government's target for an 80% reduction.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
Tokyo: The number of commuters in Tokyo has fallen since the city announced a state of emergency last week, but the decrease is short of the target needed to control the spread of the coronavirus, the city's governor said on Monday.

Speaking at a livestreamed address, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the number of commuters on one of Tokyo's busiest subway lines had decreased by 38% since the emergency was declared, less than the government's target for an 80% reduction in person-to-person contact.

She also confirmed that the number of coronavirus infections in the city increased by 91 on Monday, a decrease from 166 on Sunday.

