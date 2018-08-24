English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Deep Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Peru
There were no immediate reports of damage, though social media users said tremors had been felt across the country and as far away as Arica in northern Chile.
Representative Image.
A magnitude 7.1 quake struck nearly 250 km (155 miles) northwest of Puerto Maldonado, Peru, in the early hours of Friday at a depth of 610 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Two strong shocks struck Pucallpa, a Peruvian town northwest of the epicentre, according to Twitter postings by several residents.
No tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, and Chile's fire service said on Twitter that the quake did not have the potential to generate one off the Chilean coast.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
