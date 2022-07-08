CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Deeply Distressed by Attack on Dear Friend Shinzo Abe: PM Modi
1-MIN READ

Deeply Distressed by Attack on Dear Friend Shinzo Abe: PM Modi

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2022, 12:33 IST

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.(News18/Handout)

PM Shinzo Abe is in a critical condition after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep distress at the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who is in a critical condition after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan.

Abe was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials in Japan said.

“Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan,” Modi tweeted.

