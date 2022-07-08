Deeply Distressed by Attack on Dear Friend Shinzo Abe: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep distress at the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who is in a critical condition after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan.

Abe was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials in Japan said.

“Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan,” Modi tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.