'Deeply Disturbing, Signals of Growing Pro-Khalistani Activities': India on Vandalism of Temples in Australia

The High Commission of India in Australia on Thursday condemned the incidents of vandalization of Hindu temples in Australia by calling it ‘deeply disturbing’ and ‘alarming’.

The High Commission called the incidents a clear attempt to sow hatred and division among the peaceful multi-faith and multi-cultural Indian-Australian community.

The statement comes days after a third Hindu temple was vandalised in Australia’s Victoria state allegedly by “Khalistani supporters" with anti-India graffiti on Monday. On January 16, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria, was vandalised in a similar manner.

On January 12, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne was defaced by ‘anti-social elements’ with anti-India graffiti.

“The frequency and impunity with which the vandals appear to be operating are alarming, as are the graffiti which include glorification of anti-Indian terrorists. These incidents are clear attempts to sow hatred and division among the peaceful multi-faith and multi-cultural Indian-Australian community,” the High Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

It also said that the attacks signal that pro-Khalistan elements are stepping up their activities in Australia and getting aid from international groups.

“Signals that pro-Khalistan elements are stepping up their activities in Australia, actively aided and abetted by members of proscribed terrorist organisations such as the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and other inimical agencies from outside Australia, have been evident for some time,” the statement further said.

The High Commission also said that their concerns have been shared with the Australian Government and hoped that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

They also said concerns about the so-called referendum in Melbourne and Sydney announced by Sikhs for Justice have been conveyed to the Australian Government.

“It has been highlighted to the Australian Government to ensure the safety and security of members of the Indian community and their properties in Australia, and to not allow the use of Australian territory for activities detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and national interest of India,” the statement added.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

