Defending Democracies, Climate Change & Covid Vaccine | Kamala Harris' Top Quotes After Modi Meet

Here are top quotes of Harris from the meeting:

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi described India and United States as “natural partners” in his meeting with Kamala Harris, the US Vice-President touched upon the topics of democracies, handling the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the need for an open and free Indo-Pacific region. “I am confident that our bilateral relations will touch new heights under President Joe Biden and you," PM Modi told Harris, describing her as “a source of inspiration for many people in world". He also invited Harris to visit India. “We have had the opportunity to speak after you assumed the Vice Presidency. One of our interactions happened when India was battling a very tough wave of COVID-19 infections. I recall your kind words of solidarity that time," he added. PM Modi said that the US government, companies based in the US and the Indian diaspora were very helpful when India was fighting a tough wave of COVID-19 infections.

• As democracies around the world are under threat, it is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world, and that we maintain what we must do to strengthen democracy at home and it is incumbent to protect democracy in the best interest of the people of our country.

• I know from personal experience and from my family of the commitment of the Indian people to democracy, and the work that needs to be done, we can begin to imagine, and then actually achieve our vision for democratic principles and institutions.

• India is a very vital partner to the United States. Throughout our history, our nations have worked together and stood together, to make our world a safer and stronger world.

• Mr Prime Minister, when you and I last spoke, we talked about how our world is interconnected and the challenges that we face today highlighted that fact with COVID-19, the climate crisis and the importance of our shared belief in a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

• The President and I believe very strongly that the United States working together with India would have not only a profound impact on the future of our respective nations but on the world itself on climate.

• On the issue of the climate crisis, I know that India and we take this issue quite seriously. The President and I believe very strongly that the United States working together with India would have a profound impact on people of the two countries.

• As it relates to the Indo-Pacific, the United States, like India, feels very strongly about the pride of being a member of the Indo Pacific, but also the fragilities of the importance and the strength as well of those relationships, including maintaining a free and open Indo Pacific.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here