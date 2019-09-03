Defiant Bolsonaro Vows to Defend Amazon Policy, Even If It's 'in a Wheelchair' at UN
Bolsonaro is due to undergo surgery next Sunday to correct an incisional hernia, his fourth operation since he was stabbed nearly a year ago during the presidential campaign.
File photo of Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro. (Reuters).
Sao Paulo: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro vowed on Monday to defend his controversial Amazon policy at this month's UN General Assembly even if he had to do so "in a wheelchair."
"I will appear before the UN even in a wheelchair, on a stretcher. I will appear because I want to talk about the Amazon," Bolsonaro told reporters outside his official residence in Brasilia.
Bolsonaro is due to undergo surgery next Sunday to correct an incisional hernia, his fourth operation since he was stabbed nearly a year ago during the presidential campaign.
Doctors said Bolsonaro would need 10 days' rest following the operation, which would be performed in Sao Paulo at the Hospital Vila Sur.
Brazil traditionally makes the first speech at the General Assembly meeting, set for September 24.
The far-right president has been widely criticized over his support for Amazon deforestation and a delayed reaction to thousands of wildfires which have devastated vast areas of the rainforest.
Bolsonaro has accused France and Germany of "buying" Brazil's sovereignty after the G7 group of rich democracies offered USD 20 million in Amazon fire aid. He initially rejected the money unless his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron withdrew "insults" made against him.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything Else We Know So Far
- Nokia 8.1 Selling for Rs 15,999, Down From Launch Price of Rs 27,999
- Marvel Fan Compiles Reactions of Superheroes When They Realised They are Going to Die
- US Open: Defending Champion Naomi Osaka Dumped Out by Belinda Bencic in Last 16
- Kanpur Kid Declared Himself Dead to Get Half Day from School, Principal Approved