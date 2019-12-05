Defiant Donald Trump Says He Will Win Fight after Democrats Approve Impeachment Proceedings
Echoing a frequent Republican argument, Trump said the "important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind".
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: A defiant President Donald Trump predicted on Thursday he "will win" after the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives gave the green light for impeachment.
"The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!" Trump tweeted.
....This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019
Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier asked her party to draft articles of impeachment based on allegations that Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine into a scheme to embarrass one of his main opponents for reelection next year.
While impeachment is expected to pass in the Democratic-led House, the Senate is held by a Republican majority and would likely acquit the US president as his 2020 reelection campaign gathers pace.
Trump tweeted that the "Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING".
Echoing a frequent Republican argument, he said that the "important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ‘Why Traffic Jams?’: Twitter Comes to a Halt after BJP MP Dismisses Automobile Slowdown
- Former Mumbai Cricketer Robin Morris Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping: Report
- Panipat Vs Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Battle: Who'll be the Winner? Trade Analysts Weigh In
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Breaks Down After Ugly Fight with Asim Riaz
- Instagram Will Verify How Old The New Users Are, But Age is Just a Number