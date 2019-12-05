Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Defiant Donald Trump Says He Will Win Fight after Democrats Approve Impeachment Proceedings

Echoing a frequent Republican argument, Trump said the "important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind".

AFP

Updated:December 5, 2019, 9:22 PM IST
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.

Washington: A defiant President Donald Trump predicted on Thursday he "will win" after the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives gave the green light for impeachment.

"The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!" Trump tweeted.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier asked her party to draft articles of impeachment based on allegations that Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine into a scheme to embarrass one of his main opponents for reelection next year.

While impeachment is expected to pass in the Democratic-led House, the Senate is held by a Republican majority and would likely acquit the US president as his 2020 reelection campaign gathers pace.

Trump tweeted that the "Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING".

Echoing a frequent Republican argument, he said that the "important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
