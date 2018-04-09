GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Demanding End to 'Enforced Disappearances' by Pak Forces, Thousands of Pashtuns Rally in Peshawar

The participants chanted against security forces demanding immediate release of their relatives who went missing during military operations in recent years.

Associated Press

Updated:April 9, 2018, 8:07 PM IST
Demanding End to 'Enforced Disappearances' by Pak Forces, Thousands of Pashtuns Rally in Peshawar
The rally also called on authorities and the army to clear mines planted in their areas during their operations there.
Peshawar: Thousands of people from Pakistan's tribes have rallied in the northwestern city of Peshawar demanding the release of scores of suspects being held by authorities on alleged links to militants.

The participants chanted against security forces and carried portraits of relatives they claim went missing during military operations in recent years.

An estimated 15,000 people attended Sundays rally organized by the Movement for Protection of Pashtuns group.

In his speech, organizer Manzoor Pashteen said they are calling for the "right to live without fear." The group has become active since January when police killed a 27-year-old aspiring model from the tribes, Naqeeb Ullah, in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province.

The rally also called on authorities and the army to clear mines planted in their areas during their operations there.

Bijaya Das
