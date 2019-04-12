English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2020 Hopeful Kamala Harris, a Democrat, Says She Owns Gun for Personal Safety
Kamal Harris says she supports 'smart gun-safety laws,' such as universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons.
File photo of Kamala Harris (REUTERS)
Des Moines: Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris says she owns a gun and called it a "false choice" that the only two gun control options are complete, unrestricted access or a desire to seize everyone's guns.
The senator from California told reporters after a campaign event in Iowa that she is a gun owner. She says, "I own a gun for probably the reason that a lot of people do: for personal safety."
The 2020 White House hopeful says that Americans "are being offered a false choice, which suggests you're either in favour of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone's guns away."
She says she supports "smart gun-safety laws," such as universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons.
