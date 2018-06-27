English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Democrat Crowley, a 10-term Congressman, Ousted by 28-year-old Political Novice
Joe Crowley, the fourth most powerful Democrat in the House of Representatives, had been considered a potential replacement for Nancy Pelosi, democrats reclaim the majority in November's midterm elections.
Image of U.S. Representative Joe Crowley. REUTERS
Washington: The US Democratic Party was rocked to its core Tuesday when establishment congressman Joe Crowley — seen as a potential standard bearer — was ousted by a 28-year-old far-left political novice.
Crowley, a 10-term incumbent representing New York's 14th district, and the fourth most powerful Democrat in the House of Representatives, had been considered a potential replacement for Nancy Pelosi as speaker should Democrats reclaim the majority in November's midterm elections.
Instead, the 56-year-old Crowley, chairman of the Democratic caucus, suffered the biggest shock upset to date in the 2018 political season, losing his primary to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Bronx-born Latina activist and Bernie Sanders supporter who has never held elected office.
According to a detailed profile in Vogue magazine, just months ago Ocasio-Cortez was still working as a server in a restaurant.
Her Facebook page highlights her political positions — expanded Medicare for all, tuition-free college, and criminal justice reform — that are similar to those put forward by Sanders, a Vermont socialist who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination against Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The implications for Ocasio-Cortez's primary victory are profound.
It highlights the party's surging progressive wing, as it grapples with its identity in the era of Republican President Donald Trump, and in the run up to November's midterm elections when Democrats are aiming to reclaim the House.
Trump swiftly weighed in on Twitter.
"Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi's place, just LOST his primary election. In other words, he’s out!" Trump said.
"That is a big one that nobody saw happening.
Also Watch
Crowley, a 10-term incumbent representing New York's 14th district, and the fourth most powerful Democrat in the House of Representatives, had been considered a potential replacement for Nancy Pelosi as speaker should Democrats reclaim the majority in November's midterm elections.
Instead, the 56-year-old Crowley, chairman of the Democratic caucus, suffered the biggest shock upset to date in the 2018 political season, losing his primary to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Bronx-born Latina activist and Bernie Sanders supporter who has never held elected office.
According to a detailed profile in Vogue magazine, just months ago Ocasio-Cortez was still working as a server in a restaurant.
Her Facebook page highlights her political positions — expanded Medicare for all, tuition-free college, and criminal justice reform — that are similar to those put forward by Sanders, a Vermont socialist who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination against Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The implications for Ocasio-Cortez's primary victory are profound.
It highlights the party's surging progressive wing, as it grapples with its identity in the era of Republican President Donald Trump, and in the run up to November's midterm elections when Democrats are aiming to reclaim the House.
Trump swiftly weighed in on Twitter.
"Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi's place, just LOST his primary election. In other words, he’s out!" Trump said.
"That is a big one that nobody saw happening.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: New Ball to be Used for Knockout Phase
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- Irrfan Khan Tweets a Heartfelt Post After Best Actor Win at IIFA 2018, Read His Message Here
- Kohli, Dhoni & Other Team India Batsmen Hit the Ground Running in London
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday