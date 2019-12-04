Democrat Kamala Harris to Withdraw Her Candidacy from US 2020 Presidential Race
Terming it one of the hardest decisions of her life, Kamala Harris said that her campaign did not have the financial resources needed to fight the election.
US Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (Image: REUTERS/File)
US Senator Kamala Harris announced Tuesday she is ending her 2020 presidential bid following a period of campaign turmoil, disappointing fundraising and her failure to break out of a crowded field.
"I've taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life," the 55-year-old lawmaker from California told supporters in an email. "My campaign for president simply doesn't have the financial resources we need to continue."
To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) 3 December 2019
Harris, the only African-American woman seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, rocketed toward the top of the field with a promising campaign launch in January, but saw her prospects slide in recent months as she struggled to define her positions on various domestic issues.
