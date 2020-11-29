Democrat Schumer Says $30 Billion In Federal Funds Needed To Distribute COVID Vaccine

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that $30 billion in federal funds was needed to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine as legislative negotiations over an economic relief bill remain stalled.

Schumer, a Democrat, said that New York state alone would need “hundreds of millions” for distribution and education work around the distribution of the vaccine.

“This should be a moment of clarity for everyone,” Schumer, who represents New York, told reporters in a brief press conference. “This is a huge crisis and we need big relief.”

