1-min read

Democratic US Presidential Hopeful Elizabeth Warren Pushes for Trump Impeachment

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren's call came a day after the release of a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, outlining the findings of his 22-month investigation.

AFP

Updated:April 20, 2019, 7:39 AM IST
Democratic US Presidential Hopeful Elizabeth Warren Pushes for Trump Impeachment
File photo of US senator Elizabeth Warren. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren became the first presidential candidate Friday to call for the US House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, citing the findings of the Russian election interference probe.

"The Mueller report lays out facts showing that a hostile foreign government attacked our 2016 election to help Donald Trump and Donald Trump welcomed that help," the Massachusetts lawmaker tweeted. "Once elected, Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into that attack."

Her call came a day after the release of a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, outlining the findings of his 22-month investigation. The more than 400-page document said Trump's election campaign did not collude with Russian meddling efforts — but found the president was happy to benefit from Russian dirty tricks and tried repeatedly to hamper Mueller's investigation.

"That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States," Warren said.
Loading...
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
