Democrats Fear a Red Wave but They Could Pull off Surprise Wins in These Races: Report

US President Joe Biden and the Democrats are worried that a red wave will be seen on election results as the national mood is being shaped by rising inflation and a struggling economy. While abortion and gun-control also remains in the minds of voters, Democrats may have not been able to capitalise on these issues.

Despite polls suggesting that Republicans will win all the major gubernatorial, US House and US Senate races, there are still chances that the Democrats could surprise them with wins in at least four races, according to a report by the Hill.

Arizona Gubernatorial Race: Trump-backed Kari Lake led a strong campaign and many see the former local journalist emerging as a winner against Arizona’s secretary of state Democrat Katie Hobbs. A Fox News poll showed Lake ahead of Holls by 1% but it falls within the margin of error of the poll. Another survey by New York Times-Siena College in October also showed a tie and last week’s Emerson College Polling survey found both candidates locked in a tight contest.

Ohio Senate Race: Ohio being a swing state has kept both Republicans and Democrats wary of which side the voters will take. Author JD Vance remains a clear favourite to win the race and has been since the announcements that he will take on Tim Ryan. The Hill’s report pointed out that Ryan in the final phases of the campaign ‘proved to be a formidable campaigner’ in an Ohio that is slowly turning towards the Republican Party.

Oklahoma Gubernatorial Race: The race in Oklahoma has tightened concerning the Republican Party for whom this state was once an easy win. Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction and former Republican Joy Hofmeister who is now fighting for the Democrats is closing in on incumbent Republican governor Kevin Stitt. Polls show Stitt leading but the polls show the gap is narrowing and falling within the margin of error.

Wisconsin Senate Race: Republican senator Ron Johnson is fighting for his third term but Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, wants to spoil Johnson’s hattrick desire. Though polls show Barnes trailing there are chances that the gap could narrow handing Barnes a victory. The polls have kept the senator ahead of the lieutenant governor.

(with inputs from the Hill)

