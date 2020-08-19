'Means the World to Me': Joe Biden Nominated Trump's Challenger in 2020 US Presidential Elections
Democratic 2020 presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden reacts in a video feed from Delaware after winning the votes to become the Democratic Party’s 2020 nominee for president. (Image: Reuters)
In a unique roll call vote that took place entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic, each of the 50 states and seven territories announced their vote tallies for Biden and for the race's second-place finisher, the progressive Senator Bernie Sanders.
US Democrats on Tuesday nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate, formally designating the Washington veteran as the party's challenger to incumbent President Donald Trump in the November election.
"Thank you all, it means the world to me and my family -- and I'll see you on Thursday!" Biden said in a live webcast after the vote was complete.
