Democrats Release Tips for US Election Campaigns to Fight Online Disinformation
The recommendation was part of a slew of tips published by the DNC on how campaigns, state parties, the general public and social media companies can combat disinformation.
Democratic presidential candidates at the primary debate on Nov.20 (AP)
Washington: US political campaigns should make someone in their teams responsible for monitoring online disinformation about their candidate ahead of the 2020 elections, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) said on Monday.
The recommendation was part of a slew of tips published by the DNC on how campaigns, state parties, the general public and social media companies can combat disinformation.
"Campaigns and state parties are not powerless in the fight against online disinformation," the DNC said in the recommendations. It suggested a press or digital staff member would be best-placed for the role of "counter-disinformation lead."
"The DNC will provide guidance on how to effectively counter disinformation, but campaigns need to be aware of what's being said about their candidate online and take appropriate action," it said.
The DNC also released its analysis of what social media companies Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google are currently doing to fight disinformation and where, it said, they are "coming up short."
Social media companies have come under increased scrutiny since U.S. intelligence agencies said a Russian cyber-influence operation used their sites during the 2016 presidential election to try and help Republican President Donald Trump get elected. Russia has denied the allegation.
In its analysis, the DNC called out Facebook, Google and its video-streaming service YouTube for not ending ad partnerships with state-controlled media, and Facebook and Twitter for not making their content algorithms more transparent to journalists or academics.
Twitter said it has made progress since 2016, citing a ban on advertising from state-controlled media and a public archive of influence operations it has uncovered.
Facebook and Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The committee said that while its counter-disinformation unit, under Chief Security Officer Bob Lord, builds and purchases tools to detect disinformation and works to combat its spread, this was a "whole-of-society problem."
The DNC also shared its digital literacy tips for the general public, which included steps such as actively seeking out multiple authoritative sources, being aware of "Russian propaganda outlets" and learning about the flow of online disinformation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nike Blockchain Based Sneakers Will Also Test Your Mingling And Parenting Skills
- Japan's 'Little Miss Period' is Out on a Mission to Shatter Menstruation Stereotypes
- Ajay Devgn Wants to Develop Franchise Around Tanhaji with Focus on Unsung Heroes
- From Delhi's Jamia to Sudan and Russia: These Images of Women Standing up to Tyranny Defined 2019
- Moto Razr, The Next Foldable Android Smartphone, to Launch in India Soon