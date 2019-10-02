Take the pledge to vote

Democrats Threaten to Subpoena White House over Documents Related to Trump-Ukraine Scandal

The chairmen of three House of Representatives committees heading the investigation said they were giving the White House until Friday to comply before issuing a subpoena for documents largely related to Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president.

AFP

October 2, 2019
Democrats Threaten to Subpoena White House over Documents Related to Trump-Ukraine Scandal
US President Donald Trump makes remarks about Ukraine during a multilateral meeting on Venezuela, at the InterContinental New York Barclay on September 25, 2019. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Washington: Democrats leading an impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to subpoena the White House if it fails to turn over documents related to the president's efforts to get Ukraine to probe a political rival.

The chairmen of three House of Representatives committees heading up the investigation said they were giving the White House until Friday to comply before issuing a subpoena for documents largely related to Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president.

They charge that White House officials and others in the administration have stonewalled repeated efforts to obtain key documents and other data sought by Democrats as they investigate whether Trump and those in his inner circle committed wrongdoing.

"The White House's flagrant disregard of multiple voluntary requests for documents -- combined with stark and urgent warnings from the (intelligence community's) Inspector General about the gravity of these allegations -- have left us with no choice but to issue this subpoena," they said.

"The committees are working in a coordinated and expeditious manner," wrote the authors -- House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, Oversight panel chairman Elijah Cummings and foreign affairs chairman Eliot Engel.

The subpoena threat is part of a rapidly expanding push by Democrats to obtain documents for their impeachment inquiry.

Democrats have already subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for any documents related to their involvement in the Ukraine drama.

Pompeo has strongly objected, saying he will not tolerate attempts to "bully" or "intimidate" State Department employees.

