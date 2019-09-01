200 Chinese Nationals Working at Pakistan Atomic Energy Plant Diagnosed with Dengue
The Chinese nationals were working in different capacities at the atomic energy plant near the coastal beach area of Hawkes Bay in Karachi.
Image for representation.
Karachi: Around 200 Chinese nationals working at an atomic energy plant in Pakistan have been tested positive for dengue, a media report said on Saturday.
The Chinese nationals were working in different capacities at the atomic energy plant near the coastal beach area of Hawkes Bay in Karachi, the Daily Jang reported.
Quoting Azra Fazal, the health minister for Sindh province, the report said around 200 Chinese who are working at the atomic energy plant were suffering from dengue viral infection.
The affected persons are undergoing treatment and out of danger, it said.
According to official reports, dengue claimed six lives and 1,200 positive cases detected this year in Sindh province.
Besides, the province has also been hit by the deadly tick-borne viral congo fever, with 10 deaths reported so far.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neetu Kapoor Says Ranbir was in Tears and Denial When He Learnt Rishi Kapoor had Cancer
- Samantha Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Dance Their Hearts Out at Nagarjuna Akkineni's Birthday
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better
- Yashaswini Singh Wins Gold to Secure 9th Olympic Quota for India
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs