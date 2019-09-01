Take the pledge to vote

200 Chinese Nationals Working at Pakistan Atomic Energy Plant Diagnosed with Dengue

The Chinese nationals were working in different capacities at the atomic energy plant near the coastal beach area of Hawkes Bay in Karachi.

Trending Desk

September 1, 2019
Image for representation.
Loading...

Karachi: Around 200 Chinese nationals working at an atomic energy plant in Pakistan have been tested positive for dengue, a media report said on Saturday.

The Chinese nationals were working in different capacities at the atomic energy plant near the coastal beach area of Hawkes Bay in Karachi, the Daily Jang reported.

Quoting Azra Fazal, the health minister for Sindh province, the report said around 200 Chinese who are working at the atomic energy plant were suffering from dengue viral infection.

The affected persons are undergoing treatment and out of danger, it said.

According to official reports, dengue claimed six lives and 1,200 positive cases detected this year in Sindh province.

Besides, the province has also been hit by the deadly tick-borne viral congo fever, with 10 deaths reported so far.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
