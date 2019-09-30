Dengue Cases on the Rise in Pakistan's Punjab Province; 218 Tested Positive in a Day

As many as 218 new patients have been tested positive with dengue in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Saturday.

A number of vector-borne diseases were reported from Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Lahore. As per the official figures, the total number of people tested positive of dengue in Punjab so far this year has rose to a whopping 3,211.

A spokesperson from the health department in Lahore said every possible treatment facility is being provided to the dengue patients and work on destroying dengue larvae has been intensified, The Dawn reported.

The official said of the total 3,211 dengue patients, 2,552 were discharged from the government and private hospitals. Of the patients who are still hospitalised, six were under treatment in the intensive care units (ICUs) while others were reported to be out of danger.

The spokesman further added that 1,386 cases recorded this year had been registered against the people for showing negligence regarding presence of dengue larva and its breeding. Similarly, health department teams got 164 people arrested and issued warning to 31,984 others for violating anti-dengue regulations.

Dengue death was reported in Faisalabad where a 64-old-man patient infected with dengue died at the Allied Hospital. The deceased, identified as Saeed of Chak 197-RB, was admitted to the hospital on September 26 and was kept in the isolation ward set up for dengue patients.

Last week, a 16-year-old boy, Aryan, had succumbed to dengue fever in the same Allied Hospital. The hospital is currently treating 18 dengue patients.

In Bahawalpur, four more patients tested positive for dengue fever, now the total number of dengue patients admitted at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) so far this year has risen 72. Of the total, 14 are currently undergoing treatment at the dengue ward of the hospital.

Adviser to the chief minister on health, Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, on Saturday visited to the hospital where he was apprised by BVH emergency ward director Dr Aamir Bokhari of the latest condition with regard to dengue fever and virus in the city and its suburbs.

Pitafi said a majority of dengue patients at the BVH had contracted dengue virus in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi where they lived. He also visited the dengue ward at the BVH where he was briefed by Quaid-i-Azam Medical College Principal Prof Dr Javed Iqbal on the health delivery system at the four local health facilities working under his supervision in the city.

In Muzaffargarh district, 15 cases of dengue have been confirmed so far. Most of the people here tested positive of the mosquito-borne disease are labourers who used to work in other districts, stated Makhdoom Hassan Raza, adviser to the CM on Forests and Fisheries.

In meeting Lahore, Raza said out of the 15 cases, 12 had been gone to their homes while three had been under treatment in the District Headquarters Hospital.

The doctors have informed that there was no dearth or shortage of medicines for treatment of dengue in the hospital and all patients had completely recovered except three, who were under treatment in hospital.

A team constituted by Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtesham Anwar formed is keeping a check on tyre shops and water ponds in the city areas.

