Dengue Claims 1,021 Lives in Philippines, Over 2 Lakh 49 Thousand Cases Reported This Year

Dengue has claimed 1,021 lives in Philippines till August 24, nearly double the 622 deaths recorded in the same period in 2018, reported the Department of Health (DOH). The health department has reported over 2 lakh 49 thousand cases of dengue in the Philippines, more than double the cases reported during the same period in 2018.

The Philippines on August 6 declared the country’s outbreak of dengue to be a national epidemic.

Dengue fever is also called ‘breakbone fever’ or ‘dandy fever’ as the person suffers from high fever if he/she is diagnosed with it. Caused by a family of viruses that are transmitted by mosquitoes, dengue is spread by what's known as the tiger mosquito (Aedes aegypti), which has black and white stripes. The dengue mosquito typically bites early in the morning or at dawn.

The initial symptoms of dengue include fever, rash, joint and muscle pain, nausea and vomiting. If a person undergoes any of these symptoms, he/she must visit a nearby hospital to get dengue test done.

Prevention from dengue

To prevent on self from falling prey to dengue, an individual must avoid the accumulation of water in the vicinity as dengue spreading mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. Also, a person should keep his/her surroundings clean and clear off garbage regularly.

When stepping out during the day time, one should wear full-length clothes and shoes. A person should wear insect repellent containing DEET to prevent getting bitten by dengue mosquitoes.

During monsoon, make sure to get your house cleaned by disinfectants, wear clean and washed clothes, wash hands often and before and after eating.

One must also use mosquito repellent and mosquito nets at home during monsoon.

Many of the monsoon diseases including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Yellow fever, Zika virus remain diagnosed until they progress to undesirable and unbearable complications. Early diagnosis and treatment of diseases during monsoons is important. People with weak immunity, old aged people, and pregnant woman should take extra precaution of their health and lifestyle during monsoon.

