Dengue Hits 80,000 as Bangladesh Battles Mosquito-borne Diseases

Southeast Asia is witnessing the worst outcome of dengue this year, with countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar, India and Sri Lanka suffering the most. While India’s Telangana has been worst hit by dengue virus this year, the virus has infected more than 80, 000 people in Bangladesh. As many as 9,470 cases of dengue were reported in this month alone, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since January in the country to over 80,567.

The figures have been confirmed by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health on Saturday. Out of the 80, 567 cases, a total of 77,368 dengue patients have returned home after receiving treatment from various hospitals across the country, beginning January 1 till September 15 this year. Of the total, at least 52,636 were hospitalised in August alone. Additionally, 527 fresh dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday, the DGHS data showed, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, another patient lost the battle against Dengue fever in Jashore district recently. The patient was identified as Meherun Nesa, 40, wife of Abdur Razzak, from Manirampur Upazila of the district. The concerned sources have confirmed that the woman died of dengue while being taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH). The DGHS has so far analysed 101 out of 203 cases of death, and 60 of them were confirmed to have been caused by the mosquito-borne disease.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room, the number of patients currently undergoing treatment in government and private hospitals across the country is 2,900.

To keep the ever-increasing number of reported dengue cases in check, the Bangladeshi government has asked state agencies for efforts to rein in the outbreak of the disease. It is to be noted that Dengue fever is spread by infected Aedes Aegypti, which usually bites during the daytime.

The first case of mosquito-borne viral infection was reported in Bangladesh in 2000. Last year, Bangladesh reported 10,148 dengue cases and 26 deaths.

