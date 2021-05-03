world

Denmark Drops J&J from Its National Vaccination Campaign over Blood Clotting Concerns

File photo of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the Johnson & Johnson. (Image: AP/File)

The Danish Health Authority said it concluded that the benefits of using the J&J's Covid-vaccine do not outweigh the risk of possible adverse effects.

Denmark said Monday it would not include the Covid-19 vaccine from US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson in its national vaccination campaign, citing worries over serious side effects involving blood clots.

“The Danish Health Authority has concluded that the benefits of using the Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson do not outweigh the risk of causing the possible adverse effect… in those who receive the vaccine," the authority said in a statement.

“Therefore, the Danish Health Authority will continue the Danish mass vaccination programme against Covid-19 without the Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson," it added. The WHO and European medicines watchdog have both authorised the vaccine.

first published:May 03, 2021, 20:24 IST