Deputy Afghan PM Mullah Baradar ‘Upset’ with Current Face of Taliban Govt

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, is reportedly upset with the current power structure of the Taliban government where Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund and Haqqanis have a major role to play, according to top Taliban sources. Baradar got into an argument with the Haqqanis last week following which he left for Kandhar.

He is reportedly unhappy as the Doha team had promised inducting non-Taliban faces such as Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah in the interim government.

CNN News18 had earlier reported that Taliban’s Doha team was upset with Pakistan for its interference in the Afghan government formation and ISI chief Faiz Hameed’s role in ensuring that major portfolios were assigned to the Haqqanis.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18 earlier today, Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Suhail had said the current government of Afghanistan was formed in an “urgency” to provide people with essential services. On Pakistan’s alleged role in government formation, Shaheen said, “We have relation with both neighbouring and regional countries. So, of course, we seek their cooperation in the construction of Afghanistan but that doesn’t mean their interference in our internal matters. That is not our policy, our policy is clear. Our issue will be sorted.”

Pakistan ISI’s Hameed met with the intelligence chiefs of Russia, China, Iran and Tajikistan on September 11 to brief them about the Taliban government in Afghanistan and the “new changing order" of the world, sources told CNN-News18.

Pakistan also wants to control Afghanistan’s economy after the country gained entry into the Afghan army as well as intelligence. On Thursday, Pakistan announced its economic plans for Afghanistan and has decided to conduct bilateral trade with the Taliban in Pakistani rupees.

Meanwhile, Baradar had released an audio message on September 13 to say he was alive amid rumours that he had died in a power struggle with Anas Haqqani, the leader of the Haqqani Network. Reports had surfaced claiming that Baradar was wounded in a shootout between rival Taliban factions at the presidential palace.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here