DeSantis’ Stance on China, Support for Indian Americans in Florida Could Boost India-US Ties if He Runs for President

Ron DeSantis’ supporters were buoyed after he defeated Democratic candidate Charlie Crist on Wednesday night to seal the gubernatorial race. Following his victory, his supporters chanted ‘two more years’ signalling that they want to see him run in 2024 and seek the Republican nomination for the Presidential Race.

Facing him would be former US president Donald Trump – who already fired warning shots at him. The reelection of Donald Trump or Americans electing Ron DeSantis would have a major impact on the relations between the US and India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump shared a strong relationship and the Republican even called PM Modi a leader who works for his people.

The Trump administration and the Indian government disagreed over tariffs and Trump sought to reduce the $25.2bn trade deficit with India but mega-events like ‘Howdy Modi’ and ‘Namaste Trump’ and the bonhomie between both leaders in international forums meant they found a way to find the best deals that benefit the citizens of the respective countries.

These two leaders also found a common ground over the issue of Chinese aggression and both perceived it as a threat.

It is likely that Ron DeSantis, if he chooses to run for president and is elected, will also find common ground with India on several issues, most importantly China.

DeSantis has been accused of attacking sexual minorities through legislations and redrawing district lines which impact voters of certain demographics but the Florida governor has kept the Indian American community close.

In 2019, DeSantis started the tradition of celebrating Diwali with the Indian American community at the Governor’s Mansion. He has been continuing with the tradition barring the Covid-19 pandemic – but in that year he held it virtually.

During a Diwali celebration, DeSantis said India plays a ‘huge part’ in providing an alternative to China and called for more business ties between Florida and India.

The Florida governor is aware of the potential the Indian diaspora in the state has if he were to run for president. In a bid to woo Indian American small businesses and also Indian American hoteliers, DeSantis said he will look into the issues faced by them caused due to Covid-19 pandemic, Hurricane Ian and rising inflation when the Florida legislature is in session.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, he told Indian American hoteliers that these hotels could become a big part of efforts to provide temporary housing.

He also lauded the Indian American community for their donations to Florida first lady Jill Casey DeSantis’ disaster fund.

The Indian American community also approved of DeSantis steps to ensure that higher education does not remain costly. The American Bazaar Online website in a report said that DeSantis told parents of Indian American students that higher education should not cost an arm and a leg.

“I am not a big fan of kids having to go $100,000 in debt to get a four-year degree. If you’re going to MIT and you’re going to be an engineer, you’re going to be fine. But there are a lot of fourth tier private colleges that are charging an arm and a leg,” DeSantis said.

He said since he was Florida governor he ensured that tuition fees were not raised. “If you are in the state in Florida, it’s about $6200 for tuition,” he said, according to the report.

