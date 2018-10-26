English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Design of Bombs Targeting Trump Critics Came from Internet: Source
The instructions for such devices are widely available on websites and in propaganda distributed by Islamic militant groups including Al Qaeda and ISIS, said the official and a former federal government bomb expert.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: Investigators believe that the design and instructions for building the bombs sent to several critics of U.S. President Donald Trump this week were taken from the internet, a federal law enforcement official told Reuters on Thursday.
The instructions for such devices are widely available on websites and in propaganda distributed by Islamic militant groups including Al Qaeda and ISIS, said the official and a former federal government bomb expert.
The federal official also said the designs could have been lifted from "The Anarchist Cookbook," a notorious bomb and hacker manual dating to the early 1970s.
There was no claim of responsibility for the spate bombs, none of which exploded.
The instructions for such devices are widely available on websites and in propaganda distributed by Islamic militant groups including Al Qaeda and ISIS, said the official and a former federal government bomb expert.
The federal official also said the designs could have been lifted from "The Anarchist Cookbook," a notorious bomb and hacker manual dating to the early 1970s.
There was no claim of responsibility for the spate bombs, none of which exploded.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Baazaar Movie Review: There is a Wolf Who Loves Melodrama More than Anything Else
- There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line
- Sony Bravia A9F Review: This is The TV to Buy, if You Feel Rich Enough
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...