Design of Bombs Targeting Trump Critics Came from Internet: Source

The instructions for such devices are widely available on websites and in propaganda distributed by Islamic militant groups including Al Qaeda and ISIS, said the official and a former federal government bomb expert.

Reuters

Updated:October 26, 2018, 8:43 AM IST
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: Investigators believe that the design and instructions for building the bombs sent to several critics of U.S. President Donald Trump this week were taken from the internet, a federal law enforcement official told Reuters on Thursday.

The federal official also said the designs could have been lifted from "The Anarchist Cookbook," a notorious bomb and hacker manual dating to the early 1970s.

There was no claim of responsibility for the spate bombs, none of which exploded.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
