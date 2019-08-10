Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Despite Having Legal Right, Sikh Man Detained in UK for Carrying Kirpan

Police have been criticised for 'not knowing the law' after the footage emerged of the man being confronted over his ceremonial knife.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Despite Having Legal Right, Sikh Man Detained in UK for Carrying Kirpan
Image only for representational purpose.
Loading...

London: A Sikh man has been detained in the UK for carrying kirpan, despite having legal right to carry the religious dagger, which is an article of faith for the Sikhs, according to a media report.

The incident took place on Friday on Bull Street in Birmingham and was uploaded to various social media pages. The man told the police officer, "I'm a Sikh. I can carry this if I want to," the Metro reported. However, the officer accused him of being aggressive and calls for back-up from other officers.

The incident has been condemned by the British Sikh Council after being posted on a British-Punjabi Facebook group. The group said: "If he's a practicing Sikh then there shouldn't be an issue."

Police have been criticised for "not knowing the law" after the footage emerged of the man being confronted over his ceremonial knife, the report said. However, some defended the police officer's actions saying with that with a backdrop of crime it was his right to be cautious.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Police on patrol in Birmingham city centre spoke to a man who was acting aggressively just before 6:30pm on Monday August 5 in Dale End. He was advised regarding his behaviour and no further action was taken."

The incident comes after another Sikh man was stopped by police for carrying a Kirpan at Gatwick airport, the report said. A Kirpan is part of a religious commandment in which Sikhs must wear five articles of faith at all times.

Under the Offensive Weapons Act 2019, if a person can provide justification and evidence their bladed article is used for "religious reasons only" then it can be used as a "defence" should they then be charged with the possession, the report added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram